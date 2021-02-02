Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVASF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS AVASF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021. Avast has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

