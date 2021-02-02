Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVASF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS AVASF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021. Avast has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

