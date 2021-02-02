Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 16,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Avantor news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 748.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,906 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

