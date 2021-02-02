Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVTR stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

