Avalon Advisory Group Has $68.39 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avalon Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 34.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group owned 0.49% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.43. 157,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,806. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

