Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in January

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,500 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 2,315,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 332.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.