AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 560,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoWeb by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

