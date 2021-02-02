Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.21. 48,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,948. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

