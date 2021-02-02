Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.74. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.