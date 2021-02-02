Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 881 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,126. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

