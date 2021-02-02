Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 89 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 108.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after acquiring an additional 348,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. 48,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.01 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

