Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 12,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

