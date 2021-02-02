Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $377,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. 121,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,634.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

