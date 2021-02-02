Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.90. 191,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

