Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.59. 94,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

