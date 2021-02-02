Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $81,560,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,498. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

