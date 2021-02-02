ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATSAF has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

