ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in January

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATSAF stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

