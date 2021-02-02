Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATVDY opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

