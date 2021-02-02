Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 7.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.37. 22,350,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 35,258,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

