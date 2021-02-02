Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 7.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.37. 22,350,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 35,258,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.
