Atomic Wallet Coin Achieves Market Cap of $14.73 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $64,971.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00004105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00147689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00862637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

