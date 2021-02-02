Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.93.

ATO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,053. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

