Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $234.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,260,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after buying an additional 257,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

