Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.