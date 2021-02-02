Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

