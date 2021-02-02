Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPI opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

