Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFHIF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

