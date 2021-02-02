Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFHIF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Atlas Financial Company Profile
