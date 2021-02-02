Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ATLKY opened at $56.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

