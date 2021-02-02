Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

