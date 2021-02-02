Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.97. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 705,837 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 766,820 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,961,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

