Atheios 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $13,046.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,846.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04098678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00402572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.89 or 0.01213590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00515737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00414819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00260023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,444,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,399,613 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

