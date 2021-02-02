AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
ALOT opened at $10.78 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 million, a P/E ratio of -82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
