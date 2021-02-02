AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ALOT opened at $10.78 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 million, a P/E ratio of -82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

