AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $95,399.46 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,022.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,146.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

