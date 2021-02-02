Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $97,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

