Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 7,579,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

