Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.