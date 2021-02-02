ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ASOMY traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 1,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. ASOS has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $73.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

