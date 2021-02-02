ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 23.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 94.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $554.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.