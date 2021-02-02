Ashland Global (ASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ASH opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

