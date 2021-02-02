Ashland Global (ASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ASH opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.
In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.