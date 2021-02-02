Ashland Global (ASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.