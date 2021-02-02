Arthur Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Stock

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Arthur Brown sold 20,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,900.

Arthur Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Arthur Brown sold 20,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Arthur Brown sold 20,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$9,600.00.

NRM opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.18 million and a PE ratio of -63.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Noram Ventures Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) from C$0.40 to C$1.27 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

