Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.