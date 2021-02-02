Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
ARW traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £381.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile
