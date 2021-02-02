Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ARW traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £381.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. Arrow Global Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

