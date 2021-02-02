Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.41% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,909. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

