Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

