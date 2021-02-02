Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 337,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average is $232.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,192 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

