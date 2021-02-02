Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY stock opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.