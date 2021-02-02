Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,165 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

