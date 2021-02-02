Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,580 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $55,907,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $443.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.05 and its 200 day moving average is $346.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

