Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,292 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.01. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.