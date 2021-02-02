Arizona State Retirement System Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.